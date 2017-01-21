Stepping Stones 'The Adventures of Henry Whiskers' Book Launch Celebration

A grand, day-long book release celebration in honor of a new children's book, "The Adventures of Henry Whiskers", written by Gigi Priebe, founder of the award-winning Stepping Stones Museum for Children. It begins with an exclusive meet and greet for museum members only from 10:00 – 11:00am (registration required), followed by a public reception from 11:00am – 5:00pm. Representatives from Circle of Care, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping children with cancer in Connecticut, will be on hand to spread the word about its important mission. In addition to purchasing copies for their own reading pleasure, celebration attendees can donate a copy of the book to Circle of Care. Special activities include Henry Whiskers mask making and a photo booth. In the self-expression room, children can design a room as if they were one of the mouse characters and make a car like one of the cars in the doll house and then drive it around on ramps and roads around the doll house.