Stamford Symphony Presents Northern Lights
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
SATURDAY, April 8th, 2017 at 8pm
SUNDAY, April 9th, 2017 at 3pm
Perch yourself on the northernmost point of Europe and experience Northern Lights through music. Feel the proximity to nature and the legends of the light.
SIBELIUS Finlandia
GRIEG Piano Concerto in A minor
Conrad Tao, piano
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major
Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor
Just for Kids: FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm
Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!
Stamford’s Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.
Sunday, 09 April, 2017
Contact:Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:See Details
