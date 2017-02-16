Following sell-out shows in the Northeast, Rockin' Road To Dublin is coming to Stamford on their 2017 national tour! Come see the show that Irish Dancing Magazine called " WORLD CLASS... a one-two punch of style and mastery...they made some magic here."

Rockin' Road to Dublin is the new sensation that combines the art of an Irish dance show, the power of a Rock-N-Roll concert, all with the finish of a Broadway theatrical production.

Starring World Champion Irish dancers Scott Doherty and Ashley Smith, the cast includes 14 dancers, 8 musicians and two vocalists.

Here's what people are saying about Rockin' Road To Dublin:

"Unique, upbeat, and I love the combination of traditional Gaelic music with rock music and the dancing was extraordinary." - Anne B., Green Bay

"An incredible dance troupe, a phenomenal musical ensemble, killer staging and lighting. BRAVO! - Ellis K. Davenport

Performance starts at 7:30PM on Thursday, February 16. Tickets can be purchase at Box Office, by phone 203-325-4466 or PALACESTAMFORD.ORG. For more information go to ROCKINROADTODUBLIN.COM or check out our facebook page. Hope to see you there!