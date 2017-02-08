+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Oh, my aching _____! Where do I start?, a Community Education program with Dr. Daphne Scott

HSS Stamford Outpatient Center

1 Blachley Road
 Stamford, CT 06902
USA

Join us for a FREE lecture!

Do you find yourself with musculoskeletal aches and pains but are unsure of whom to see?  Should you contact your primary care doctor or a specialist, such as a sports medicine physician or an orthopedic surgeon?  Join us for suggestions on navigating the healthcare system for common musculoskeletal complaints and what to expect during your visit!

 

WHEN:  Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm

WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902

SPEAKER:  HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, Winter / Spring 2017 Calendar of EventsDaphne Scott, MD, Assistant Attending Physician, Hospital for Special Surgery

Space is limited, register early!

To register or for more information, please contact Pamela Villagomez at  203.705.2956 or email at villagomezp@hss.edu.

Wednesday, 08 February, 2017

Contact:

Pamela Villagomez

Phone: 2037052956
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

