Liz Squillace Solo Exhibition

Liz Squillace’s Solo Exhibition at chaBridgeport has its Opening Reception Friday, Feb. 3 from 6-9pm. The exhibition will run through March 31, during which time artist Liz Squillace will be using the chaBridgeport space at 305 Fairfield Avenue to create new work and hold gallery hours for visitors.

chaBridgeport is the result of a collaboration between chashama, an arts organization founded in New York City 21 years ago, and Kuchma Corporation in Bridgeport, CT. “We are thrilled to have formed a partnership with chashama that will be presenting art of all sorts in our Bijou Square neighborhood.” said Phil Kuchma, “Downtown Bridgeport is continuing to attract arts, culture and entertainment along with many other creative economy businesses, all of which are attracting more residents, commercial tenants and visitors.”

chashama nurtures artists by transforming unused property into gallery, work and presentation space. chashama has expanded its programming to three new locations outside of NYC; two spaces in Bridgeport, CT and one in Matawan, NJ. These locations are run separately from chashama, but have adopted their mission and programs. They are proud to welcome these "chashama projects" into their community of artists!

This first exhibition will show the work of noteworthy Bridgeport artist, Liz Squillace, a Rhode Island School of Design graduate whose screenprinting, public art + mural company, Paradox Ink, has a storefront in the Arcade Mall downtown. Liz Squillace is known for transforming utility boxes into works of art & for the iconic mural at the Bridgeport Train Station. Liz will be screenprinting T-Shirts live at the Opening Reception which will be available for purchase. Liz Squillace’s Solo Exhibition will feature new works on paper, paintings on canvas and wood, and screenprints on fabric. “I am honored to be the first artist exhibiting at chaBridgeport. I’ve been to Chashama’s events in New York and I’m always impressed by the immersive environments & creative use of space. The build-out of 305 Fairfield Avenue has interesting angles and I am excited to tell a story on and within its walls.” says Liz.

The Opening Reception will feature live music by Christopher Cavaliere who creates musical collages composed of a wide range of styles.

We hope to see you there!