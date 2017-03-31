Pacific House Dessert & Chocolate Lover's Tasting Event

On March 31st at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Pacific House is hosting a spectacular evening that will entice chocolate and music lovers alike. The ninth annual Pacific House Dessert and Chocolate Lover's Tasting event continues in style. This yearly tradition offers the chance to indulge in incredible dessert and chocolate flavor combinations from over 50 of the area’s finest artisanal bake shops, restaurants and chocolatiers.

Guests will also be treated to live music as Pacific House presents the inaugural To Each His Home benefit concert. The concert will bring together talented student musicians from area schools in an effort to raise funds for the Pacific House Young Adult program. The result: an extraordinary evening of delicious sweets, great music and a spectacular example of young adults helping young adults. Please plan to join this special evening to help end young adult homelessness. Advance tickets may be purchased by visiting http://pacifichouse.org/dessert-and-music-event



About The Pacific House Young Adult Program:

The Pacific House Young Adult Program aims to get the 200-300 homeless young adults in Fairfield County on track for a brighter future. We find these young people housing, and connect them with employment, education, and support services that prepare them for adulthood. We’ve hired a specialized case manager, initiated new programs, and created a dedicated living space at our emergency shelter. The program is just one more example of how Pacific House transforms lives and helps homeless clients become more self-sufficient.