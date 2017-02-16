Opening Reception For Pequot Founders: Building A Library And A Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert B. Monroe, along with their collaborators Mary Catherine Hull Wakeman and Rev. William Holman. Examine letters, acquisition ledgers, and blueprints detailing the opening of the library building in 1894 and the creation of the remarkable Special Collections of rare books and archives. Trace the Monroes’ global travels through Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with photographs, stereoscopic images, and a passport from 1855. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served.

A Pages from Pequot Special Collections' exhibition on view February 16 - May 7, 2017.

