2017 National Economic Outlook and Regional Forecast

2016 saw a year of modest job growth, averaging monthly gains of 180,000 jobs, and down from last year’s average of 225,000 jobs a month. Since the start of the recession the U.S. has grown jobs by 4% and wages have grown 2% during the expansion.

While the U.S. has grown jobs, growth has been uneven.

One in three states have actually grown at a rate above the national average and eight states, including Connecticut, have yet to regain the jobs lost.

What lies ahead?

On February 7, Joseph Tracy, Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor to the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will provide an in-depth look at the tri-state economic outlook with special emphasis on Fairfield County.

The National Economic Outlook and Regional Forecast is an event produced by the Fairfield County Information Exchange, an initiative of The Business Council of Fairfield County.

