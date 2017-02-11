Event calendar brought to you by
Rumba and Cha-Cha Workshop!
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
SAVE 25% by Feb 10! $40 at t
he door.
No partner needed.
Rumba is sensual and passionate, and is the perfect dance when the music gets slow and romantic; Cha Cha is flirty and sexy - and can be danced to most dance music today. These dances are fun to dance and easy to learn. The workshop is good for total beginners and will also be fun for more advanced dancers.
First hour - basics and beginner movement; brush up or rusty? No problem.
Second hour - turns and hip actions (we will do combinations that will get you looking good and comfortable).
Register by calling 203-967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com
Saturday, 11 February, 2017
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)-967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
