Bellydancing Workshop with Tava!

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Learn how to Bellydance with Tava!
Save 25% if you register in advance; $40 at the door

We had so much fun with Tava last month, we're going to do it again!

Learn the basics in this 2 hour workshop with professional bellydancer, author, instructor and choreographer, Tava. Through her dedication and training, Tava has learned an authentic style of Arabic dance which incorporates Turkish, Lebanese, North African, Greek and Egyptian influences. Described as “a rare gem who elevates the art of bellydance," Tava is known for her musicality and understanding of the intricate rhythms used in the dance.

Register online at LatinMovesDance.com, by calling 203-967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com

Sunday, 12 February, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$30 in advance; $40 at the door

Categories:

