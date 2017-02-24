Advanced Beginner Salsa

Event calendar brought to you by
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Advanced Beginner should know. Focus will be on spin technqiue, and leading & following technqiues to prepare you for the Intermediate level!
NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance!
Register by calling 203-967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com
Friday, 24 February, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Jazz Concert: Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan 02:00 PM Wednesday, 15 February, 2017
The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett 06:00 PM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Upcoming Events
Wednesday, 08 February, 2017
Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
The Housatonic Museum of Art Presents Steve McCurry: India 09:00 AM
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM
Oh, my aching _____! Where do I start?, a Community Education program with Dr. Daphne Scott 05:45 PM Thursday, 09 February, 2017
Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
The Housatonic Museum of Art Presents Steve McCurry: India 09:00 AM
Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Jazz Concert: Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan 02:00 PM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Wednesday, 08 February, 2017
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Extreme Maple Syrup 03:00 PM Wednesday, 15 February, 2017
The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett 06:00 PM Thursday, 09 February, 2017
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 08 February, 2017
Oh, my aching _____! Where do I start?, a Community Education program with Dr. Daphne Scott 05:45 PM Thursday, 16 February, 2017
Rockin' Road To Dublin 07:30 PM Saturday, 11 February, 2017
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 04 March, 2017
Venetian Carnival 08:00 PM
Tuesday, 14 February, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM Tuesday, 21 February, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM Tuesday, 28 February, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM Tuesday, 07 March, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM Tuesday, 14 March, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Opening Reception for The Legacy of Silvermine: Artists, Art, and Community + William Kent: Up With Everything 02:00 PM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Hat City on Tap 05:00 PM Friday, 24 February, 2017
Advanced Beginner Salsa 08:00 PM Wednesday, 15 February, 2017
The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett 06:00 PM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Wedding Dance Workshop - Hustle & Swing! 03:00 PM