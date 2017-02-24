Tweet Advanced Beginner Salsa

Latin Moves Dance Studio 480 West Main St

2nd floor

Stamford , CT 06902



Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Advanced Beginner should know. Focus will be on spin technqiue, and leading & following technqiues to prepare you for the Intermediate level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance! Register by calling 203-967-3105 or emailing info@latinmovesdance.com

08:00 PM - 10:00 PM Contact: Latin Moves Dance Studio



Phone: (203)967-3105

Website:

