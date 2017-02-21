Stamford Tables

Event calendar brought to you by
2017 Winter Restaurant Weeks in Stamford start February 17 and continue until March 2. For participating restaurants, menus and more visit http://stamford-downtown.com/events/winter-restaurant-weeks-2017/#.WJxdgVMrKyo
Tuesday, 21 February, 2017
All Day
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 17 February, 2017
Saturday, 18 February, 2017
Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Monday, 20 February, 2017
Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Jazz Concert: Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan 02:00 PM Wednesday, 15 February, 2017
The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett 06:00 PM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Upcoming Events
Friday, 10 February, 2017
The Housatonic Museum of Art Presents Steve McCurry: India 09:00 AM
Fashion AfterSchool 03:30 PM Saturday, 11 February, 2017
Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old All Day
Teddy Bear Tea Party 02:00 AM
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Rumba and Cha-Cha Workshop! 02:00 PM
Vienna: City of Dreams 08:00 PM
Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Jazz Concert: Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan 02:00 PM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Wednesday, 15 February, 2017
The Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett 06:00 PM Saturday, 11 February, 2017
February Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Extreme Maple Syrup 03:00 PM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Bellydancing Workshop with Tava! 11:00 AM Saturday, 11 February, 2017
Rumba and Cha-Cha Workshop! 02:00 PM Thursday, 16 February, 2017
Rockin' Road To Dublin 07:30 PM Saturday, 04 March, 2017
Venetian Carnival 08:00 PM Saturday, 18 February, 2017
Mid-Winter Book Sale 09:00 AM
Tuesday, 14 February, 2017
Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program 08:00 AM Friday, 17 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Saturday, 18 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Monday, 20 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Tuesday, 21 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Wednesday, 22 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Thursday, 23 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Friday, 24 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day Saturday, 25 February, 2017
Stamford Tables All Day