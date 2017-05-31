Event calendar brought to you by
History Bites Lunchtime Chats
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 suggested donation. Please bring a bag lunch, ice tea and dessert will be provided.
March 29: Wonder Women in Fairfield & CT April 26: Beekeeping Past & Present
May 31: The Town Green – Growth & Change June 28: Patriots & Loyalists
Enjoy small bites of Fairfield history while enjoying lunch and engaging in lively conversations. Learn about the best-known stories about Fairfield’s past as well as the lesser-known people, places and events that create our community.
