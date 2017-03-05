Event calendar brought to you by
Women's History Month Lecture: The Not-So-Good Life of the Colonial Goodwife
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Co-sponsored with the League of Women Voters. Members: Free; Non-Members: $5.
Velya Jancz-Urban’s interactive presentation not only makes audience members laugh and grimace, but it also honors our foremothers. It’s not about quilting bees and spinning wheels! Discover what life was really like for New England’s colonial women as you hear about how they dealt with women’s health issues, childbirth, sickness, and medicine. The presentation will be followed by a discussion, “Goodwives 2017 vs. Goodwives 1777,” led by Laurie Graham.
Sunday, 05 March, 2017
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
