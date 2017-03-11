Event calendar brought to you by
Preserving Your Family Collections
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Learn how to protect and preserve your family collections! Conservation specialist Donia Conn will talk about the steps you can take to preserve your family photos, letters and other treasures for generations to come. This workshop will be run concurrent with a World War I Digitization Day, which will be held on Saturday, March 25 at the Pequot Library. This workshop has been made possible in part by a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
Saturday, 11 March, 2017
10:00 AM
Contact:
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
