Event calendar brought to you by
Ferguson Library - Main Branch
One Public Library Plaza
Stamford, CT
06904
Website:
Click to Visit
Please join us for a free performance by the UConn Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Harvey Felder.
Featuring music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky & Nielsen with solo violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv.
This performance is part of the Ensemble in Residence Program, established by UConn's School of Fine Arts and Department of Music with an Academic Plan Grant from the Office of the Provost.
Wednesday, 08 March, 2017
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Contact:
Caitlin Healy
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet 02:00 PM Sunday, 05 March, 2017
Venetian Carnival 08:00 PM Tuesday, 07 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 20 April, 2017
Fund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon 11:00 AM Saturday, 11 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 18 May, 2017
Toast to Success! benefiting Dress for Success Mid Fairfield County 11:30 AM Tuesday, 07 March, 2017
Beginner 2 Kizomba series with Bob Blank (6wks) 07:30 PM
'Chromatic' Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Saturday, 18 March, 2017
What It Is Will Be Packing the House at The Fez Again 09:30 PM Tuesday, 07 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 08 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 09 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 10 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 11 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 14 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 15 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 16 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 17 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM