Tropical Sunsation Week at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

Mystic Aquarium’s Tropical Sunsation is warming up vacation week Feb 18 - 26! Paradise awaits with a staycation including live music, hula lessons, a beach party, colorful crafts and more. Warm up to countless tropical animals and drift away to the soothing sounds of live steel drum performances. Dance to the beat with professional hula dancers then snap a SCUBA selfie by the Coral Reef exhibit. With sun-sational entertainment, exotic discoveries and a delightful Aquarium oasis, enjoy all the luxuries of a tropical vacation in the comfort of your own back yard. Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more.

Free for Aquarium members or with admission

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017

Contact:

Stephanie Bramich

Phone: 8605725955

