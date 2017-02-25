Event calendar brought to you by
Mystic Yachting Center
100 Essex Street
Mystic, CT
06355
USA
Warm up to winter during Ocean Blue Catering’s Winter Beer Dinner. Dine on a delicious five-course meal featuring unique beer pairings from Two Roads Brewing Co as you overlook the beautiful waterfront views of the Mystic Yachting Center. Advanced registration required; must be 21+ to attend. Visit http://www.mysticaquarium.org/event/winter-beer-dinner/ for more information.
Saturday, 25 February, 2017
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Contact:
Stephanie Bramich
Phone: 8605725955
Categories:
