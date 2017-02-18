Uri Shaham Trio

Uri Shaham is a CT-based Israeli jazz pianist. Since moving to the US, Uri has performed regularly all across Connecticut with various groups; in particular, his trio and his 9-piece group, USP. Uri’s main influences are Kenny Barron, Keith Jarrett, Chick Corea, Stan Getz and Chet Baker. Uri will be performing at The Bottonwood Tree with his trio, featuring Silvain Castellano on bass and Gil Hawkins jr. on drums, both very highly esteemed jazz musicians.