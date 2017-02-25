Luke Hendon - Wandering with Silk & Steel

Luke Hendon’s innovative gypsy jazz concert series continues with an intimate performance at The Buttonwood Tree on February 25. Featuring Luke’s signature “swing-era, foot tapping up-tunes” and “folkloric, gypsy lyricism” that Jazz Profiles described as “a reaffirmation of Jazz as ‘fun’,” this show may be the hottest thing in Connecticut this winter.

Luke Hendon draws from the tradition of the legendary gypsy guitar of Django Reinhardt and comes out swinging, soulful, funky, fresh, and innovative with his own project. In this stripped down acoustic setting, Luke’s guitar takes center stage. Luke has been a session guitar player doing pop, funk, blues, folk, rock, jazz, and world music in a wide variety of settings. He has opened for legendary acts such as Al Green, Sun Ra, and Los Lobos, performed on Broadway, composed and recorded for television and film, worked with dance ensembles, cruise ships, theatre companies, and bands.