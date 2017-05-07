Reservations Required – Limited Seating

In collaboration with the Parish of St. Mary’s in Norwalk, CT, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature, Heavenly Notes:St. Mary’s at the Mansion, a rare fundraising concert highlighting the church’s outstanding choir. Repertoire will feature music from the Victorian and Edwardian eras led by Organist and Choirmaster David Hughes. As described in Florence Mathews’ diary, there was a longstanding relationship between St. Mary’s and the Mathews family, as the church was central to the life of the many servants who lived and worked at the Mansion during the Edwardian era. Built in 1848, and originally located on Chapel Street in Norwalk, St. Mary’s burned to the ground and was replaced by a magnificent Gothic Revival stone church in 1871 on West Avenue, half a mile from the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion.