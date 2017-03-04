Rueda Dance Workshop!

Save 25% if you register in advance; $40 at door! Rueda de Casino, as it is called originally is a style of Salsa Dance where several couples choreographically dance around in a circle, with the dance moves being called out loud by one person. This style was developed in Cuba in the 1950s. Now at Latin Moves we have our own Rueda on 2 style that has not been done in any other part of the US or World. Learn the same calls that others are doing around the world with a mix of our own personal Latin Moves Dance Studio Calls and dance patterns.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.