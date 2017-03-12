CELEBRATE THE SOUND & VISION OF DAVID BOWIE

SUNDAY MARCH 12 @ 3PM AT THE PALACE DANBURY



Last year the music world lost one of it’s most influential and innovative artists. After 69 years on earth, David Bowie died of liver cancer on January 10, 2016.



Bowie’s 50-year career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, his music and stagecraft significantly influencing popular music. He brought a quality of transcendent humanity that resonated with fans around the entire globe.



On Sunday, March 12, Jeff Rougvie is opening up his archives to give fans a fascinating inside look at the majesty, music, and vision of David Bowie.



In 1989, Rykodisc, a tiny indie record label from Salem, Massachusetts was hand-picked by David Bowie to curate his amazing body of work spanning 1969-1980, including classics like Space Oddity, Hunky Dory, Ziggy Stardust, Young Americans, Low, Heroes, and Scary Monsters.



Jeff Rougvie was the man behind the scenes in this amazing story. As Rykodisc’s VP of Special Projects, he worked directly with Bowie for over 10 years and on nearly 20 releases. What followed re-affirmed David Bowie’s genius for a new generation, and helped him rediscover his creative powers.



"Despite Bowie's persona as an unearthly being, I got to know him as a real man, with real human challenges, who turned his battles into a body of work that made an indelible mark on our culture." ~Jeff Rougvie



During this special live event, Rougvie will discuss Bowie’s music with the aid of audio and visuals that include unseen photographs and materials from his time at Rykodisc. He will pull the curtain back on the behind-the-scenes challenges and triumphs of what was a massive undertaking that created a lasting legacy of the man’s work. This partnership also garnered Rykodisc a Grammy Award for their innovative Sound + Vision 3-album catalog introduction.



About Jeff Rougvie: Jeff Rougvie has nearly 20 years experience at Rykodisc, a Salem, MA-based label - at one time the biggest indie record company in the world. He's worked with a wide range of artists including Big Star, Andrew Bird, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, Devo, Galaxie 500, comedian Bill Hicks, The Misfits, Mission of Burma, Morphine, Bob Mould & Sugar, The Raspberries, Ringo Starr, They Might Be Giants, Frank Zappa and many more. He currently consults on a variety of pop culture subjects and has started a new re-issue label.



This event will take place on Sunday, March 12 @ 3PM at The Palace Danbury. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at https://tickets.thepalacedanbury.com/ by phone at 203-794-9944, and at the theatre’s box office starting one hour before showtime. Community Radio WPKN-89.5 is the media partner for this event.



The Palace Danbury is located at 165 Main Street, just minutes off of I-84, in Danbury, Connecticut. Free parking is readily available for theatre patrons in the parking lot behind the building. For more information about this and all upcoming shows visit www.thepalacedanbury.com .