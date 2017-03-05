Meet The Author: Jeff Benedict At Pequot Library

Rescheduled date!

Come listen to New York Times bestselling author Jeff Benedict talk about his latest book QB: My Life Behind the Spiral at Pequot Library. It is the autobiography of Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young (Houghton Mifflin/October 2016). This free event offers: 30-40 minute author talk, Q & A, book sales/signing, light hors d'oeuvres and wine served.

Jeff Benedict is also a special features writer for Sports Illustrated, and a television and film producer. He has written for The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, and his stories have been the basis for segments on 60 Minutes, 20/20, 48 Hours, Good Morning America, CBS Sunday Morning, the NFL Network, HBO Real Sports, and the Discovery Channel. Benedict is a writer and creative consultant for NFL Films on Steve Young: A Football Life, which aired on the NFL Network in the Fall of 2016. He has written fifteen books on topics ranging from violence against women to a deadly E. coli outbreak to the discovery of a 10,000-year-old skeleton in North America.

Benedict’s book The System: The Glory and Scandal of Big-Time College Football is being developed into a television drama by Starz. He is a producer and writer for the series. Benedict is also an executive producer on the forthcoming motion picture film Little Pink House, starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn. The movie is based on his book by the same title.

Benedict has written numerous autobiographies. My Name Used to be Muhammad – the autobiography of a Muslim-turned-Christian – was a Book of the Year finalist in 2013.

Currently, Benedict is writing a biography on Tiger Woods for Simon & Schuster.

