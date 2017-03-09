+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

First Annual Benefit Dinner

Rockrimmon Country Club

2949 Long Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

The Board of Directors of the Stamford Museum & Nature Center invites you to the First Annual Benefit Dinner on Thursday, March 9 at Rockrimmon Country Club. A special “kick-off” to our signature fundraising event, the 20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration in June, this is an elegant new dinner event that replaces the Cocktail Party that we have hosted prior to the Food & Wine Celebration for the past six years.

Our Benefit Dinner will be a wonderful way to celebrate the Museum with our friends and supporters, and to enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a delicious dinner. We have some special touches planned including a notable selection of art works from the Permanent Collections to view throughout the evening. 

We wish to thank the distinguished members of the 2017 Benefit Dinner Committee for their generous support and look forward to a delightful evening.

Mr. and Mrs. William M. Aron
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Cohen 
Mr. Stephen Corman
Mr. Harry D. Day
Mr. and Mrs. William Knobloch
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kravetz
Mr. and Mrs. Morton Lowenthal
Mr. and Mrs. Von Narcisse
Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Phillips
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Rizzuto
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Selkowitz
Ms. Marsha Shendell
Mr. Mohamed S. Younes

Benefit Dinner Chair: Lynn Villency Cohen 

Ex-Officio Committee
Senator Richard Blumenthal
Senator Chris Murphy
Congressman Jim Himes
Mayor David Martin

To join these community leaders as part of this year’s Benefit Dinner Committee, please contact Allison Biele by calling 203.977.6546 or emailing her at abiele@stamfordmuseum.org to reserve your seat at the First Annual Benefit Dinner on March 9 at Rockrimmon Country Club. Thank you for your support of Stamford’s most iconic not-for-profit cultural, fine arts, and nature-based organization. We look forward to seeing you on March 9

Thursday, 09 March, 2017

Contact:

Allison Biele

Phone: 203.977.6546

Cost:

$250 per persoon

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 03/05/2017

Save this Event:

Windows Live Calendar

Categories:

