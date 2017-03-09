First Annual Benefit Dinner
The Board of Directors of the Stamford Museum & Nature Center invites you to the First Annual Benefit Dinner on Thursday, March 9 at Rockrimmon Country Club. A special “kick-off” to our signature fundraising event, the 20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration in June, this is an elegant new dinner event that replaces the Cocktail Party that we have hosted prior to the Food & Wine Celebration for the past six years.
Our Benefit Dinner will be a wonderful way to celebrate the Museum with our friends and supporters, and to enjoy an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a delicious dinner. We have some special touches planned including a notable selection of art works from the Permanent Collections to view throughout the evening.
We wish to thank the distinguished members of the 2017 Benefit Dinner Committee for their generous support and look forward to a delightful evening.
Mr. and Mrs. William M. Aron
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Cohen
Mr. Stephen Corman
Mr. Harry D. Day
Mr. and Mrs. William Knobloch
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kravetz
Mr. and Mrs. Morton Lowenthal
Mr. and Mrs. Von Narcisse
Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Phillips
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Rizzuto
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Selkowitz
Ms. Marsha Shendell
Mr. Mohamed S. Younes
Benefit Dinner Chair: Lynn Villency Cohen
Ex-Officio Committee
Senator Richard Blumenthal
Senator Chris Murphy
Congressman Jim Himes
Mayor David Martin
To join these community leaders as part of this year’s Benefit Dinner Committee, please contact Allison Biele by calling 203.977.6546 or emailing her at abiele@stamfordmuseum.org to reserve your seat at the First Annual Benefit Dinner on March 9 at Rockrimmon Country Club. Thank you for your support of Stamford’s most iconic not-for-profit cultural, fine arts, and nature-based organization. We look forward to seeing you on March 9!
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Contact:Allison Biele
Phone: 203.977.6546
Cost:$250 per persoon
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 03/05/2017
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...