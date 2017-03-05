Maple Sugar Festival; Pancake Breakfast

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
On Sunday, March 5, enjoy the popular pancake brunch from 11 am to 2 pm in Bendel Mansion and tour the latest exhibition in the Stamford Museum Galleries: Powerful yet Fragile: Connecticut's Waterways, a provocative display of images captured by the Women Photographers of Connecticut, a diverse group of women photographers from across the state. And don't forget to purchase a pint of fresh maple syrup to take home!
Daily Admission Fees:
Members: $5 per person | Non-Members: $10 per person Director's Circle & Family Plus Members and all children 3 & under: FREE Pancake Brunch (SUNDAY only, 11 am - 2 pm) Additional $6 fee per person. (Please note that dogs are not allowed on SM&NC Grounds.)
