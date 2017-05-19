'Chromatic' Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street Norwalk,
06854 USA
Art that represents music, tones paired with visions of grandeur, will be on exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery from March 7 through June 2, 2017. The Gallery is located in the Maritime Parking Garage exhibit space in Norwalk, CT. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 9:00am -5:00pm, Monday through Friday.
The exhibit, entitled “Chromatic,” features art that shows the visual crossing of the sense of hearing and sight. Exhibiting artists include Binnie Birstein of Norwalk; Tania Canteli of Beacon, NY; Ashley Nelson and Mary Grace Leone of West Haven; Lori Slotkin of Darien; Eric Chiang of Westport; Heidi Lewis Coleman and Mari Gyorgyey of Stamford. Jeanine Esposito and Frederic Chiu of Beachwood Arts in Westport, CT were guest jurors for “Chromatic”.
The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” initiative, an effort to support art in public spaces. For more information, call 203- 831-9063, or visit www.norwalkpark.org/public-art .
