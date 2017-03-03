Event calendar brought to you by
Join April for her Practice Dance Social! No partner required. You've heard of a dance social...have always wanted to attend one..perhaps you have attended one...but you're not confident with your dance moves....DON'T WORRY! April will teach techniques and on-the-spot instruction and tips while you practice your social dance skills...Learn dance floor etiquette and get comfortable on the dance floor! Get a taste of the dance social atmosphere! $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call to pre-register: 203-967-3105
Friday, 03 March, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
