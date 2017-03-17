+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Joe Fonda & Satoko Fujii

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

Intimate and mercurial, Duet features the adventurous musical exchange between two masters of their art. Pianist Fujii and bassist Fonda tap a rich vein of musical understanding in this collaboration showcasing a lifetime of experience and artistry. The woody sound, intense physicality, and percussive quality of Fonda’s bass contrasts beautifully with Fujii’s more flowing lines. When they add trumpeter Kappa Maki, the music grows richer and even more complex and layered.

Friday, 17 March, 2017

Contact:

The Buttonwood Tree

Phone: 860 347 4957
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.