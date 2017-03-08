+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Nutrition for Health Bones, a Community Education program with Dana Pitman, MS, RD, CDN

HSS Stamford Outpatient Center

1 Blachley Road
 Stamford, CT 06902
USA

Join us for a FREE lecture!

Nutrition plays a role in keeping our bones healthy at all stages of life.  We know how important Calcium and Vitamin D are, but are there other nutrients we should focus on as well?   Join us to learn about the fundamental elements of eating healthy to build and maintain healthy bones!

WHEN:  Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm

WHERE: HSS Stamford Outpatient Center, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford, CT, 06902

SPEAKER:  Dana Pitman, MS, RD, CDN, Clinical Nutritionist, Hospital for Special Surgery

Space is limited, register early!

To register or for more information, please contact Pamela Villagomez at 203.705.2956 or email at villagomezp@hss.edu.

Wednesday, 08 March, 2017

Contact:

Pamela Villagomez

Phone: 2037052956
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

