Lisa Bastoni and Naomi Sommers

The Buttonwood Tree

605 Main Street
 Middletown, CT 06457
USA

Lisa Bastoni and Naomi Sommers are two dynamic, accomplished songwriters in the Americana/folk genre. Accompanying one another on multiple instruments, as well as honey-sweet, close-harmony singing, they will play two sets of original music, interwoven with some of the traditional songs that have inspired them.

Saturday, 25 March, 2017

Contact:

The Buttonwood Tree

Phone: 860 347 4957
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

