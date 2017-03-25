Event calendar brought to you by
Lisa Bastoni and Naomi Sommers
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Lisa Bastoni and Naomi Sommers are two dynamic, accomplished songwriters in the Americana/folk genre. Accompanying one another on multiple instruments, as well as honey-sweet, close-harmony singing, they will play two sets of original music, interwoven with some of the traditional songs that have inspired them.
Saturday, 25 March, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860 347 4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
