Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop

Lord & Taylor

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

Saturday & Sunday, March 11th & 12th, 1PM-3PM

Visit the Bow & Drape Pop-Up Shop to customize your fashion on the spot.

Store Information: 

Lord & Taylor

Stamford

110 High Ridge Road

Stamford, CT 06905

http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/86966a

Saturday, 11 March, 2017

Contact:

Kristine Fahner

Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

