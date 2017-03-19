3 on 3 to Benefit St. Joseph Parenting Center

The SJPC Stamford 3 on 3 Hoops Tournament to be held on Sunday, March 19th at Chelsea Piers, Stamford. This charity fundraising event is a one-day, double elimination tournament with both a Men’s and Coed Division. The registration fee per team is $300, which includes jerseys and water bottles for all team members. Teams can register online at www.sjpcenter.org. Registration is limited to a 64 team field, so early registration is essential.

All proceeds from this event will go to support Stamford-based Saint Joseph Parenting Center, a non-denominational, non-profit organization that provides free education in parenting skills to families at risk of child abuse and to parents who have lost custody of their children and are seeking to regain custody.

“The spirit of the tournament is a testament to the great volunteers, participants and sponsors and that’s why it has grown each year,” said tournament manager Stan Galanski, who is also a member of the board of directors of Saint Joseph Parenting Center. “The event is a way to bring the community together for some fun and friendly competition, while at the same time raising significant funds to help provide local, at-risk families with free parenting support and education. One hundred percent of funds raised will go to Saint Joseph Parenting Center.”

Title sponsors for the tournament are the Stamford-based insurer The Navigators Group, Inc. and NBS Sports. Other corporate sponsors include Deloitte, Guy Carpenter, Hiscox, Partners Specialty Group, Willis Re, XL Catlin, Aon Benfield, Axis, Chubb Re, Conning, General Re, The Hartford, and Hartford Steam Boiler, JLT Re, Odyssey Re, Ryan Turner Specialty and Swiss Re.