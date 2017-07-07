Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16)

CURTAIN CALL’S SUMMERSTOCK PROGRAMS are full-day, dramatic arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors (in age-appropriate groups) to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. OUR SUMMERSTOCK CREATIVE THEATRE PROGRAM FOR AGES 11 TO 16 runs June 26 to July 7, 2017 (with no classes July 3 and 4) Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 4:30pm. The program provides a well-rounded curriculum featuring improv, Shakespeare and contemporary scene acting and culminates in a showcase performance for family and friends on July 7 at 7:00pm. Students should bring a lunch, snack and water bottle. Program takes place at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex with two stages, three studio classrooms, air-conditioning and playground access. Drop off is no earlier than a half-hour prior to the program’s start and pick-up no later than a half-hour after the program’s end.

Registration is $725. Register for both our Creative Theatre and Musical Theatre programs and save $200!