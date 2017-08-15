Curtain Call's Summerstock Junior Dramatic Arts Workshop (Ages 6 to 11): Session Two

CURTAIN CALL’S SUMMERSTOCK PROGRAMS are full-day, dramatic arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors (in age-appropriate groups) to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. OUR SUMMERSTOCK JUNIOR SESSION ONE FOR AGES 6 TO 11 runs August 7 to August 18, 2017, Monday to Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The program provides a well-rounded curriculum featuring acting, movement, music and stage craft and culminates in a showcase performance for family and friends on August 18 at 3:00pm. Students should bring a lunch, snack and water bottle. Programs take place at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex with two stages, three studio classrooms, air-conditioning and playground access. Drop off is no earlier than a half-hour prior to the program’s start and pick-up no later than a half-hour after the program’s end.
Registration is $750 per two week session. Register for both Junior One and Two sessions and save $200!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.