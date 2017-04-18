Kizomba Ad. Beginner Series (6 wks)

Kizomba continues with advanced beginner - we will teach a great combination that builds on the basics; ladies will learn the slinky movement that makes this dance a favorite. Beginners welcome - give this dance a try!

No partner needed. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15.

Register on latinmovesdance.com - Click "book this class" and go to the Enrollment tab to sign up!