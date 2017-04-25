Event calendar brought to you by
Kizomba Ad. Beginner Series (6 wks)
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Kizomba continues with advanced beginner - we will teach a great combination that builds on the basics; ladies will learn the slinky movement that makes this dance a favorite. Beginners welcome - give this dance a try! No partner needed. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15.
Register on latinmovesdance.com - Click
and go to the "book this class" Enrollment tab to sign up!
Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
08:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
