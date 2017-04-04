Ballroom Cha Cha Beginner Series (6 wks)

This flirty dance is fun and light, and can be danced to many popular songs as well as classic Cha Cha music. We’ll be learning a Bronze combination that is fun and at the same time challenging for more advanced dancers. Men: no sneakers please; ladies, heels. No partner needed.Tuesdays at 9:30-10:30 pm, 3/21 - 4/25. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15.
To sign up: latinmovesdance.com - Go to "book this class" and click on the Enrollmentstab!
