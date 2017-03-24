Salsa Ad. Beginner

Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Advanced Beginner should know. Focus will be on spin technique, and leading & following technique to prepare you for the Intermediate level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance!

Price: $30 through March 23 or $40 at the door. Register online or by contacting the studio 203-967-3105/info@latinmovesdance.com