Salsa Beginner I Series (6 wks)

Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance Rock-Star?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level!

Learn the fundamentals, timing, basic technique as well as basics of leading & following. Salsa is fun and social! NO PARTNER REQUIRED.

WEDNESDAYS 4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26, 5/3, 5/10

$95 early-bird ends 1 week prior to start; $105 regular price.

All sales final. No refunds for missed classes.