Pacific House 16th Annual Gala

Pacific House, in celebration of its commitment to ending homelessness in Fairfield County, asks the community to plan to attend its 16th annual Pacific House Gala. On Saturday, May 6th over 500 of the area’s most socially minded residents, business and community leaders will gather together at this memorable and elegant evening filled with inspiration. The gala will begin at 6pm and Greenwich resident Alice Melly will be honored for her longtime support of the organization. The event will take place at the Italian Center of Stamford, and former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will serve as master of ceremonies. Advance tickets are on sale now beginning at $250, and sponsorships are available. Visit http://pacifichouse.org/gala2017 or text ‘shelter’ to 88202

Pacific House would like to thank corporate sponsors First County Bank and Purdue Pharma L.P, as well as media partners: Fairfield County Look and Stamford Magazine. Pacific House is grateful to the 2017 gala committee, led by Andrew M. Reid: Cliff Berger, Jim Bosek, Clive A. Correia, Aaron Eiges, Steven Fox, Ramya Hopley, Brad Mahaney, Marc Malloy, Cathy McEvoy, Amy Mooney, Meg Moscati and Peter Rugen.

About Pacific House

Pacific House, formerly Shelter for the Homeless, is the only regional shelter for homeless men and young adults serving Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan and the rest of Fairfield County. For 35 years, Pacific House has been serving our community by providing food, temporary shelter and an array of support services to homeless men and young adults. Pacific House helps clients get back on their feet by obtaining employment and finding permanent supportive housing so they may lead more independent and fulfilling lives.