Curtain Call's Spring 2017 Dramatic Arts Classes for Young and Old
Curtain Call
1349 Newfield Ave
Stamford, CT
06905
CURTAIN CALL, INC. is Stamford, Connecticut's longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company. For over 25 years, we have offered year-round stage productions, concert events AND EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOPS for young and old. Classes are offered for ages five through adult in acting for the stage, TV and film, improv, comedy, dance, musical theatre AND MORE!
Our Spring 2017 session of classes will begin April 17, 2017 and run for eight weeks through June 17, 2017. Dates, information and registration are available online at https://www.curtaincallinc.com/workshop/ or call 203-329-8207 x16. Early registration discount of 10% off available through April 1, 2017. DON'T MISS OUT! START ACTING OUT!
Wednesday, 31 May, 2017
Saturday, 27 May, 2017
Monday, 29 May, 2017
Tuesday, 30 May, 2017
Wednesday, 31 May, 2017
Thursday, 01 June, 2017
Brian J. Bianco
Phone: 203-329-8207 x16
