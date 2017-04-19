Day Art Trip with Pequot Library

Experience the elegance and extravagance of the Gilded Age on guided tours of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American Wing and the Museum of the City of New York’s special exhibition Gilded New York during this day-long outing with Pequot Library. It is part of an on-going series of programs associated with the Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy exhibition.

Cost is $150 per person, which includes round trip charter bus transportation, a 3 course lunch, and admission to both museums. Approximate return time is 5:00 p.m. Registration by April 12 is appreciated.

Guests will board a charter bus at the Library at 8:45 a.m. and travel first to the MET for a tour of the American Wing. The guide will highlight decorative arts from the late 19th and early 20th century, giving the group a glimpse at the aesthetic style of Pequot Founder Virginia Marquand Monroe, and her contemporaries.

Next will be lunch at the Petrie Court Café and Wine Bar, a European-style restaurant with views of Central Park.

The outing will conclude at the Museum of the City of New York with a tour of Gilded New York, which explores the city’s visual culture at the end of the 19th century. The guide will illuminate stories of the “new American elite”, walking guests through the exhibition which displays over 100 objects, including costumes, jewelry, portraits, and decorative arts.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15.