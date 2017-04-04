+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Fairfield Women's Nine Hole Golf League Spring Meeting

Brennan's Shebeen at the H Smith Richardson Clubho

2425 Morehouse Hwy
 Fairfield, CT 06824

You are invited to join us for our Spring Meeting on Tues., April 4, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at Brennan’s Shebeen at the H Smith Richardson Clubhouse. Open to residents and non residents.

Pat Kirmayer, Membership, at 203-209-8806 (patkrm@aol.com)

Tuesday, 04 April, 2017

Contact:

Pat Kirmayer,

Phone: 203-209-8806
