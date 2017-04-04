Tweet Fairfield Women's Nine Hole Golf League Spring Meeting

Brennan's Shebeen at the H Smith Richardson Clubho 2425 Morehouse Hwy

Fairfield , CT 06824



You are invited to join us for our Spring Meeting on Tues., April 4, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at Brennan’s Shebeen at the H Smith Richardson Clubhouse. Open to residents and non residents. Pat Kirmayer, Membership, at 203-209-8806 (patkrm@aol.com)

