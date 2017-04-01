Hobbs London Boutique Opens

Hobbs London opens its first US Flagship on Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich - women's fashion with a distinctly British accent.

Heritage brand Hobbs, is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite fashion labels. Its understated style combines luxury and unrivaled quality.

The Store will stock a complete collection of women's garments, leather goods and scarves each season. Including exclusive collections such as the Palace and By Invitation Collections, as well as an edited assortment of shoes, handmade in the brand's Italian workshop.

Store hours:

Sunday 12-6

Monday - Wednesday 10-7

Thursday 10-8

Friday - Saturday 10-7