The Role of Ergonomics on Workplace Musculoskeletal Conditions, a Community Education program
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road Stamford, CT06902 USA
Join us for a FREE lecture!
What is ergonomics? How can it play a role in addressing the aches and pains I feel in my bones and muscles? A strong link has been found between workplace physical exposures and work-related musculoskeletal conditions.
Join us to learn how ergonomic principles can help reduce stress and prevent workplace injuries associated with the overuse of muscles, bad posture and repeated tasks.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 5:45 pm to 6:45 pm
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.