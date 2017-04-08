He’s had a PBS special, has had Jay Leno and Oprah Winfrey sing his praise, has performed with the likes of Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Celine Dion, and Carlos Santana, to name a few- has written countless songs, starred in TV specials and features films- all by the age of 14. Pianist Ethan Bortnick is nothing short of a child prodigy who not only has incredible talent, but also a captivating personality and a passion for bringing people joy. Recognized by the Guinness World Records as “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Head-line His Own Concert Tour,” now 16-year-old Ethan Bortnick has been performing around the world with crowd favorites that range from The Beatles and Elton John to Motown and Michael Jackson, along with Chopin and classical renditions, pop hits, Broadway show tunes and of course his own original songs. This is a show children as well as parents and grandparents won’t want to miss!

Tickets: $50

