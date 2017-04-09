Barts Tree Service Comedy Series



With support from Nutmeg Livery Service

Boston’s Gary Gulman has appeared on just about every television show a young standup comedian can appear on, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman. His brand of clever, original comedy has delighted audiences of all ages all over America. While Gary has been a headlining comedian for several years now, he is best known for his breakthrough success on NBC’s hit standup Showcase, Last Comic Standing.

Kicking off the night is special guest Robby Slowik. With a style best described as, “observation with an edge” Slowik is quickly establishing himself as someone to watch. Establishing himself as anything else would be a complete waste of time. He has performed across the country and internationally and he can be seen and heard on Hulu, Seeso, Spotify, Pandora, and Sirius/XM. Robby is currently a writer on Jon Stewart’s new HBO project and he has also written for MTV, SpikeTV, and a few major national ad campaigns.

Tickets: $30

Visit Tigers’ Den Sports Bar & Grill (23 Catoonah St ~ Ridgefield) for dinner before or after the show and enjoy a FREE glass of house wine or draft beer with the purchase of an entrée when you show your ticket!





