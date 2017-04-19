Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli 'United Together' Tour
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz
Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series
Partially underwritten by Benziger Family Winery
Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a wine tasting courtesy of Benziger Family Winery and an art exhibit by Allyson Monson!
Two beloved bands coming from different points on the map, bringing their audiences together for a select run of shows! Ozomatli caught their first big break opening for Santana on the tour for his legendary “Supernatural” album, and got their first Grammy a few short years later. These festival favorites meld multicultural rhythms with a rock solid horn section and socially conscious lyrics to make for one of the best dance parties on earth. Just over 20 years have passed since the Squirrel Nut Zippers released their most celebrated and commercially successful album Hot, which wound up selling over 1.3 million copies on the back of the era-defining single “Hell” Their music is a fusion of 1930s era swing Delta blues, gypsy jazz, klezmer and other styles, which, when blended together make for a jumpin’ good party.
TICKETS: $65 orchestra | $57 mezzanine/balcony
VIP PACKAGE ADD-ON
Package includes:
• VIP early entry into the venue
• Exclusive preshow meet & greet with the Squirrel Nut Zippers
• Private preshow mini-performance by the Squirrel Nut Zippers
• Specially designed Squirrel Nut Zippers tour shirt
• Collectible tour lithograph (limited print, numbered)
• Exclusive Squirrel Nut Zippers merchandise item
• Official meet & greet laminate
• Limited availability
Visit Southwest Cafe (109 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entree when you show your ticket!
Wednesday, 19 April, 2017
Contact:The Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Cost:$65 orchestra | $57 mezzanine/balcony
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...