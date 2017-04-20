+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Ann's Place Fashion Show with Fashions by Audrey Road and AR Kids

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

HamletHub Whole New You Series
Partially underwritten by Reliance Merchant Services & Elements Massage
With support from Campari
With hair and makeup courtesy of WHIP Salon

Make your wardrobe fresh for the Spring/Summer season with fashions from Audrey Road and AR Kids!   Join Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support agency, as they, along with other celebrity models, bring you new and vintage fashions and jewelry to brighten up your spring wardrobe and take you into summer – all while supporting a great cause.  Bring your friends early and join us in the lobby at 6:30pm for shopping and fun! Then at 7:30pm, join our models as they show off some of the most unique and fun clothing in town!  Fun and Fashionable attire for girls and boys age 2 through 14, will also be showcased by AR Kids!

Come see these “celebrity” models strut their stuff:  Anna O’Rourke, Megan Searfoss, Dawn Grabover, Kim Bishop, PJ James, Trish Shantz, Maddie Blake, Christine Wohl, Jen Conciatore, Jennifer Manganiello, Anne Stauff, Shannon and Lyla Stubbe, Riley and Brooke Blake, Zoe Garbus, Brooke Manganiello, Mia and Annalisa Verrilli, Julia Signorelli, Jillian Rae.

Proceeds benefit Ann’s Place, a nonprofit agency located on the Danbury/Ridgefield border that serves over 800 clients – men, women, and children – from CT and nearby NY. All services are provided free of charge to clients. Ann’s Place depends upon the generosity of the philanthropic community to fund these services. For more information, please visit annsplace.org.

Adults $25, Children $10 – The proceeds will benefit Ann’s Place.

Thursday, 20 April, 2017

Contact:

The Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 2034385795

Cost:

Adults $25, Children $10

